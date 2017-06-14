“One Less God” wins top prize at Dances With Films
June 14, 2017 - 12:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - “One Less God” took home the grand jury prize for best feature at Dances With Films on Sunday, June 11 at the TCL Chinese Theatre. “Eliza Sherman’s Revenge” received an honorable mention. The top prize for short went to “La Sirena,” with honorable mentions going to “Women With an Editing Bench” and “Confection”, Variety reports.
“One Less God,” directed by Lliam Worthington, centers around a terrorist takeover of a hotel in India, based on true events.
“ ‘One Less God’ is one of the most masterful works we’ve seen come out of the Australian independent scene,” said DWF co-founders Michael Trent and Leslee Scallon. “It is powerfully relevant considering today’s headlines and we were honored to have the opportunity of presenting it to the world at this year’s festival.”
The audience awards were handed to shorts and features along with music videos and danced-themed films, TV pilots and web series.
The festival, which ran June 1-11, showed 193 films including the world premiere of “Austin Found.”
The festival also includes Dance With Kidz!, which screens films directed by and for kids and Dance With Pilots, which incorporates new web pilots and television series.
Top stories
The ceremony also marked the launch of the Aznavour Foundation aiming to preserve the maestro’s cultural legacy.
“The Square” centers on a posh museum curator who must step outside his comfort zone after having his pockets picked on the way to work.
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
Partner news
Latest news
Greek PM hopes deal will be reached at Eurogroup meeting "We respect the rules of our joint European house and we expect the same of our lenders - namely to treat my country with respect," he said.
White House lets Pentagon set Afghanistan troop levels Speaking on condition of anonymity, an official said that Pentagon chief Jim Mattis can now directly adjust troop numbers.
New ropeway system may be built in Yerevan Sirekan Ohanyan said they are currently working with Lyon city hall and the urban development agency to make the project more realistic.
EU opens legal case against Warsaw, Budapest, Prague over migration "I regret to see that the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Poland have not yet taken the necessary action," Dimitris Avramopoulos said.