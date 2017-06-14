Queens Of The Stone Age tease new music in bizarre trailer vid (video)
June 14, 2017 - 12:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Queens Of The Stone Age have continued to tease their forthcoming new album with a new mysterious clip, NME reports.
The Josh Homme-fronted band are expected to return with a new single this month. Last week (June 6), a US radio DJ tweeted that the track would drop “in two weeks”.
Now the group have shared a black-and-white clip that includes a snippet of what appears to be new music by the band. It features an electric organ, violin and – bizarrely – repetition of the words “gold” and “mine”.
Earlier this week, the band updated their website with new teasers. Housed inside an interactive vintage television, the clips are accessed by clicking the dial to change “channel. Each one plays the harsh buzz of white noise. Around the TV are stickers with various words on, which could be song titles. They include “Reclaim Everything”, “Mumbo Jumbo”, “1976 Evil” and “Tutti Frutti”.
Meanwhile, frontman Josh Homme has compared the new album to “a panther in the trees leaping out of the darkness”, also describing it as “uptempo”.
In April, a new photo of the band was shared from recording sessions. Pictured in Lurssen Mastering in Burbank, California, the studio wrote on the photo’s accompanying caption on Instagram: “an album just got mixed.” See the image above.
The completion of one of the final stages of recording follows Homme’s comments earlier in the year that the band had “just finished” recording their new album. The frontman also recently revealed that the new record wouldn’t feature any special guests.
Meanwhile, Queens of the Stone Age were recently announced as part of the line-up for Chicago’s Riot Fest 2017, which takes place in September. That gig is only the third North American live date that the band have confirmed so far – they’ll also play at Amnesia Rockfest in Canada (June 22-25) and San Francisco’s Outside Lands Festival in August – though more tour news is expected.
