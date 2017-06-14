Ameriabank named Best Investment Bank in Armenia for 2017
June 14, 2017 - 13:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Ameriabank was named Best Investment Bank in Armenia in 2017, leading financial news agency Cbonds revealed in a fresh publication.
According to the data for the past 12 months, Ameriabank currently has 4 issues of bonds traded in the market. The bank is a top issuer of corporate bonds, with a 54% share in the local market.
Ameriabank is a dynamically developing bank and one of the major and most stable financial institutions in Armenia. The first investment bank in Armenia, Ameriabank has been providing a large package of innovative banking services since 2007. Now Ameriabank CJSC is a universal bank offering corporate, investment and retail banking services in a comprehensive package of banking solutions.
Top stories
Armenia's foreign debt amounts to $4.3 billion as of March 2017, while that of the central bank totaled $517.9 million.
According to Vardanyan, IDeA and its partners and donors have since 2007 invested more than $550 million in various projects in Armenia.
As the National Statistical Service reports, imports to Armenia totaled $803.7 million, registering a 17.9% increase year-on-yea
The government has made a decision to allocate to Sastex the building of the former regional hospital and the adjacent areas.
Partner news
Latest news
Greek PM hopes deal will be reached at Eurogroup meeting "We respect the rules of our joint European house and we expect the same of our lenders - namely to treat my country with respect," he said.
Everything Everything, The Libertines to headline By The Sea Festival The festival, which is based at Margate’s Dreamland theme park, will take place over the weekend of Friday September 29 until Sunday October 1.
Queens Of The Stone Age tease new music in bizarre trailer vid (video) Meanwhile, frontman Josh Homme has compared the new album to “a panther in the trees leaping out of the darkness”, also describing it as “uptempo”.
“One Less God” wins top prize at Dances With Films “One Less God,” directed by Lliam Worthington, centers around a terrorist takeover of a hotel in India, based on true events.