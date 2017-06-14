Ameriabank named Best Investment Bank in Armenia for 2017

PanARMENIAN.Net - Ameriabank was named Best Investment Bank in Armenia in 2017, leading financial news agency Cbonds revealed in a fresh publication.

According to the data for the past 12 months, Ameriabank currently has 4 issues of bonds traded in the market. The bank is a top issuer of corporate bonds, with a 54% share in the local market.

Ameriabank is a dynamically developing bank and one of the major and most stable financial institutions in Armenia. The first investment bank in Armenia, Ameriabank has been providing a large package of innovative banking services since 2007. Now Ameriabank CJSC is a universal bank offering corporate, investment and retail banking services in a comprehensive package of banking solutions.