“Flatliners” star-studded trailer features horrifying journey to afterlife (video)
June 14, 2017 - 16:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Five medical students are playing with death in the first trailer for "Flatliners". The movie, which is a reboot to Julia Roberts-starring classic horror of the same name, follows five medical students who try to understand the concept of the afterlife. Starring in the reboot are Ellen Page, Diego Luna, Nina Dobrev, James Norton and Kiersey Clemons. Kiefer Sutherland, who starred in the original movie, is also set to make an appearance in the reboot, AceShowbiz said.
The trailer sees the medical students doing heart-stopping experiment, that is, stopping their hearts for several minutes in order they can have a peek at the afterlife. However, things turn really bad when they get carried away by the experiment, since its side effects start to hunt them down. The students end up seeing disturbing visions such as death bodies, frightening message and ghosts, thanks to their experiment.
A new poster of the movie has also been released, featuring an intense tagline which reads, "You haven't lived until you've died."
Directed by "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" helmer Niels Aden Oplev, "Flatliners" is set to hit U.S. theaters on September 29.
