Fleetwood Mac to reunite with Stevie Nicks for a brand new tour
June 14, 2017 - 18:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - It's official: the classic mid-1970s lineup of Fleetwood Mac will return for at least one more tour, Digital Spy said.
The legendary band has been on hiatus this year while Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie promote their collaborative album, and Stevie Nicks tends to her own solo projects.
But there's good news for fans! Christine McVie stopped by The One Show on Tuesday (June 13) to reveal that the band have big plans for 2018 already in the works.
"We're going to start rehearsing in March, next year," she told presenter Alex Jones. "The tour is around June. It will be global."
There had been some doubt about whether Fleetwood Mac would be reuniting anytime soon, after Nicks expressed mild annoyance that McVie and Buckingham would record a duets album without her.
"I've been on the road [solo] since last September, so I don't understand their premise," Nicks recently admitted to Rolling Stone.
"Christine was gone [from the group] for 16 years and came back, did a massive tour, and then it's like, 'Now I'm just gonna go back to London and sit in my castle for two years'? She wanted to keep working.
"I will be back with them at the end of the year for, I think, another tour. I just needed my two years off. Until then, I wish them the best in whatever they do."
The new self-titled album Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie is made up of tracks recorded by the duo after the most recent Fleetwood Mac reunion tour, and features appearances from the band's drummer Mick Fleetwood and bassist John McVie.
Buckingham and McVie will spend the summer touring their new record, while Nicks comes to the UK for a huge gig at Hyde Park on July 9 with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.
Top stories
The ceremony also marked the launch of the Aznavour Foundation aiming to preserve the maestro’s cultural legacy.
“The Square” centers on a posh museum curator who must step outside his comfort zone after having his pockets picked on the way to work.
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
Partner news
Latest news
Students of Gyumri Photon college visit VivaCell-MTS solar base station Photon college in Gyumri is one of the high schools conducting Basics of Telecommunications courses with the support of VivaCell-MTS.
Modern British masters fetch £8.3 million at Sotheby's London The auction was highlighted by William Roberts’ vibrant and dynamic The Tea Garden – unseen since the late 1920s.
Armenia's Yelk bloc members meet U.S. ambassador in Yerevan Yelk leaders unveiled the bloc's upcoming projects and discussed a number of domestic political issues during the meeting.
Frederik Bruun Rasmussen breaks world auction record for Russian icons The Russian icons from Zeiner-Henriksen’s collection were a particular surprise, with several impressive million-kroner hammer prices.