Fleetwood Mac to reunite with Stevie Nicks for a brand new tour

PanARMENIAN.Net - It's official: the classic mid-1970s lineup of Fleetwood Mac will return for at least one more tour, Digital Spy said.

The legendary band has been on hiatus this year while Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie promote their collaborative album, and Stevie Nicks tends to her own solo projects.

But there's good news for fans! Christine McVie stopped by The One Show on Tuesday (June 13) to reveal that the band have big plans for 2018 already in the works.

"We're going to start rehearsing in March, next year," she told presenter Alex Jones. "The tour is around June. It will be global."

There had been some doubt about whether Fleetwood Mac would be reuniting anytime soon, after Nicks expressed mild annoyance that McVie and Buckingham would record a duets album without her.

"I've been on the road [solo] since last September, so I don't understand their premise," Nicks recently admitted to Rolling Stone.

"Christine was gone [from the group] for 16 years and came back, did a massive tour, and then it's like, 'Now I'm just gonna go back to London and sit in my castle for two years'? She wanted to keep working.

"I will be back with them at the end of the year for, I think, another tour. I just needed my two years off. Until then, I wish them the best in whatever they do."

The new self-titled album Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie is made up of tracks recorded by the duo after the most recent Fleetwood Mac reunion tour, and features appearances from the band's drummer Mick Fleetwood and bassist John McVie.

Buckingham and McVie will spend the summer touring their new record, while Nicks comes to the UK for a huge gig at Hyde Park on July 9 with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.