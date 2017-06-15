China successfully launches its first X-ray space telescope
June 15, 2017 - 10:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - China successfully launched on Thursday, June 15 its first X-ray space telescope to study black holes, pulsars and gamma-ray bursts, state media reported, according to AFP.
A Long March-4B rocket carried the 2.5-tonne telescope into orbit from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gobi Desert at 11:00 am (3:00 GMT), according to the official Xinhua news agency
The Hard X-ray Modulation Telescope (HXMT), named Insight, will allow Chinese scientists to observe magnetic fields and the interiors of pulsars and better understand the evolution of black holes.
It will also help scientists search for gamma-ray bursts corresponding to gravitational waves and study how to pulsars can be used for spacecraft navigation, Xinhua said.
"Insight is expected to push forward the development of space astronomy and improve space X-ray detection technology in China," Xinhua said.
Beijing sees its multi-billion-dollar space programme as a symbol of its rise and of the Communist Party's success in turning around the fortunes of the once poverty-stricken nation.
In April, China's first cargo spacecraft successfully docked with an orbiting space lab -- a key development toward China's goal of having its own crewed space station by 2022.
