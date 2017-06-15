Daniel Radcliffe fights for survival in “Jungle” first trailer

PanARMENIAN.Net - First trailer for Daniel Radcliffe-starring survival thriller "Jungle" has been released. The film is based on the true story of adventurer Yossi Ghinsberg and sees his attempts to survive from the wildness in Amazon rainforests. Radcliffe is portraying Ghinsberg and starring in the movie alongside Alex Russell, Joel Jackson and Thomas Kretschmann, AceShowbiz said.

The early part of the trailer offers a look at Ghinsberg's preparation to start a new adventure. "Let's go off to the jungle with complete strangers," says a character. They make a journey there, but eventually get lost in the Amazon rainforests. The trailer then shows Ghinsberg's attempts to survive in places which brutally envelop him with their wildness.

In the early 1980s, 22-year-old Israeli backpacker Yossi Ghinsberg (Daniel Radcliffe) and two friends-Swiss teacher Marcus Stamm and American photographer Kevin Gale-set off from the Bolivian city of La Paz on what was supposed to be the adventure of a lifetime. Leading the way into the uncharted Amazon was an Austrian expat named Karl Ruprechter, who had met the friends just days before and claimed to be familiar with the region. But their dream trip soon turned into a wilderness nightmare from which not all of the men returned.

Directed by "The Belko Experiment" helmer Greg McLean, "Jungle" will premiere at Australia's Melbourne International Film Festival on August 3.