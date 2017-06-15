Jessica Chastain in talks to play villain in “X-Men: Dark Phoenix”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Following recent report that Jessica Chastain was eyed to star in "X-Men: Dark Phoenix", a new report emerges. The actress is currently in talks to play villain in the movie. Should the deal be closed, AceShowbiz reports citing The Hollywood Reporter reports that Chastain may play Lilandra, leader of alien empire Shi'ar who attempts to imprison and execute Dark Phoenix.

Simon Kinberg is confirmed to make his directorial debut with the project as well as write it, with Bryan Singer, Hutch Parker and Lauren Shuler Donner producing. Fox will also bring back most of the cast members from "X-Men: Apocalypse", which include Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Fassbender, James McAvoy, Nicholas Hoult, Sophie Turner, Alexandra Shipp, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Tye Sheridan.

Chastain was said to be eager to nab a role in comic book movie. She actually had a role in "Iron Man 3", but eventually pulled out of the project. Back in November, Chastain was announced to star in and produce "Painkiller Jane" film adaptation. Chastain's recent movie credit was WWII drama "The Zookeeper's Wife".

"X-Men: Dark Phoenix" will retell the storyline from "Dark Phoenix" comic book, which focuses on Jean Grey. Back in 2006, the storyline was adapted to "X-Men: The Last Stand" to poor reviews. Kinberg and Co. attempt to deliver their own take on "Dark Phoenix", which is said to be more faithful to Chris Claremont and John Byrne's classic story.

"Dark Phoenix" is set to start its production in Montreal and scheduled to be released in the U.S. on November 2, 2018.