EU envoy: Armenian parliamentary elections weren’t “perfect”
June 15, 2017 - 12:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - EU ambassador to Armenia Piotr Switalski said on Thursday, June 15 that the recent elections to the National Assembly were not “perfect,” Aysor.am reports.
“No one here can declare in all seriousness that elections were perfect and that Armenia has reached a perfection of democratic standards,” Switalski said during the conference Election Developments in Armenia. Lessons Learned and Next Steps on Thursday, June 15.
According to the envoy, this is an ongoing process, Armenia is "halfway through."
Also, the ambassador hailed the activity of the Central Electoral Commission as efficient, but said there is still the problem of reliability.
“Civil society representatives must be involved in the CEC,” he said.
After elections on April 2, the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) got 58 mandates, the Tsarukyan bloc received 31 seats overall, while YELQ bloc and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation - Dashnaktsutyun got nine and seven parliamentary seats, respectively.
