Armenia planning to expand military product range built inside the country

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia intends to expand the military product range manufactured inside the country and provide the armed forces with modern weapons and military equipment.

The government on Thursday, June 15 approved the project launched after president Serzh Sargsyan’s instructions of January 31.

Defense minister Vigen Sargsyan presented the program to the cabinet members.

According to the project, the move will help perform systemic reforms and improve relations between legal entities and individual entrepreneurs and Armenia’s executive bodies.