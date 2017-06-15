Alice Cooper reunites original band for 2017 UK tour
June 15, 2017 - 13:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Alice Cooper fans had better get their splatter-proof gear ready with the announcement of not only an autumn UK tour but also the reunion of the surviving members of the original band, Gigwise said.
The confirmation of the reunion comes less than a month after Cooper was joined onstage at the end of his concert in Nashville, Tennessee, by original members Dennis Dunaway (bass), guitarist Michael Bruce and drummer Neal Smith to perform a five song mini-set that included ‘I’m Eighteen’ ‘No More Mr Nice Guy’, ‘Muscle of Love’, ‘Billion Dollar Babies’ and ‘School's Out’.
This follows the recent announcement that his forthcoming album, Paranormal, is set to include two new recordings written and recorded by the original line-up (‘Genuine American Girl’ and You And All Of Your Friends’).
Speaking of the reunion, Alice said: “When the original band broke up in 1975, there was no bad blood. There were no lawsuits - we had just burned out the creative process. We had gone to high school together and had recorded something like five Platinum albums in a row. We were never out of sight of each other for 10 years. Everybody just went their own way. Neal, Dennis and I always stayed in touch. Mike disappeared for a while and Glen Buxton passed away in 1997, which was a big blow.
“But last year Neal called me up and said, ‘I have a couple of songs.’ I said ‘Great, bring ‘em over.’ Then he said Mike was stopping by, so I had them come to my house and we just worked on a few things for a week. Then Dennis called up and said, ‘I got a couple songs.’ So, I thought, hey let’s do this! When you listen to the record, it just fits right in.”
Alice Cooper, supported by The Mission and The Tubes, play the following dates and tickets are available here:
NOVEMBER
11 - Leeds, First Direct Arena
12 - Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
14 - Birmingham, Barclaycard Arena
15 - Manchester, Manchester Arena
16 - London, The SSE Arena, Wembley
