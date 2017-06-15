Apple working to have your iPhone manage your medical history
June 15, 2017 - 14:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Imagine turning to your iPhone for all your health and medical information -- every doctor's visit, lab test result, prescription and other health information, all available in a snapshot on your phone and shared with your doctor on command. No more logging into hospital web sites or having to call your previous doctor to get them to forward all that information to your new one, CNBC reports.
Apple is working on making that scenario a reality.
CNBC has learned that a secretive team within Apple's growing health unit has been in talks with developers, hospitals and other industry groups about bringing clinical data, such as detailed lab results and allergy lists, to the iPhone, according to a half-dozen people familiar with the team. And from there, users could choose to share it with third parties, like hospitals and health developers.
One of the people said Apple is looking at startups in the cloud hosting space about potential acquisitions that might fit into this plan.
Essentially, Apple would be trying to recreate what it did with music -- replacing CDs and scattered MP3s with a centralized management system in iTunes and the iPod -- in the similarly fragmented and complicated landscape for health data.
"If Apple is serious about this, it would be a big f---ing deal," said Farzad Mostashari, former National Coordinator of Health IT for the Department of Health and Human Services and the founder of a start-up called Aledade.
Such a move would represent a deviation in strategy from Apple's previous efforts in health care, the people said, which have focused on fitness and wellness. Apple's HealthKit, for instance, is primarily used to store things like steps and sleep. There's also a feature called "health records," which includes the option to import documents that include summaries of care, but that is a limited snapshot of medical information.
Top stories
Facebook is using the day to salute the format, throwing what it calls a “GIF party,” and offering statistics on its existing GIF usage.
Toshiba said in a statement that it plans to book an additional provision for the year ended March for the lawsuit.
The Tesla CEO didn't expound on when these conversions would begin or how long they would take to complete.
This is the third build of the upcoming Windows 10 Fall Creators Update, which is slated to arrive later this year (likely in September).
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia CEC chief wants ‘honest and sincere’ EU assessment of elections "No one says we mustn’t criticize and point out flaws, but these elections were a step forward,” Tigran Mukuchyan said.
Fox rolls out new trailer for "Ferdinand" animated comedy (video) The flick sees a bull named Ferdinand (voiced by John Cena) who prefers having a peaceful life in a peaceful neighborhood to battling against matador.
The sun used to have a twin star named Nemesis What the scientists discovered surprised them: It appears as though all sunlike stars initially form as wide binaries, with 500 AU between them.
Alice Cooper reunites original band for 2017 UK tour The confirmation of the reunion comes less than a month after Cooper was joined onstage at the end of his concert in Nashville, Tennessee.