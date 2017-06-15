The sun used to have a twin star named Nemesis
June 15, 2017 - 15:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Astronomers have long been puzzled by the fact that our sun doesn't have a companion star. After all, most similar stars are part of a binary, or even triplet, system. Now, scientists may have confirmed a long-held theory: The sun did once have a companion star that has been dubbed "Nemesis," Engadget said.
Scientists Sarah Sadavoy and Steven Stahler were studying the Perseus molecular cloud, packed with newly formed stars, to determine what percentage of stars like our sun form in pairs. (The young stars within Perseus are less than 4 million years old. Our sun, by comparison, is roughly 4.6 billion years old.) Their notion, that the majority of stars don't form as single stars, isn't new; the question is more about numbers. Just how many sunlike stars form as binaries?
To find the answer, the scientists used existing data from a survey of every star in the Perseus stellar nursery. They ran a series of statistical models that took into account the numbers of both single stars and binary stars within the cloud. What they discovered surprised them: It appears as though all sunlike stars initially form as wide binaries, with 500 AU between them (a distance 17 times that of Neptune to our sun). Over the first million years of the stars' lives, the systems either shrink into a truly binary system or break apart, like our sun and Nemesis.
But will we ever find our sun's lonely companion, Nemesis? It's unlikely. The press release states, in a melancholy fashion, "Based on this model, the sun's sibling most likely escaped and mixed with all the other stars in our region of the Milky Way galaxy, never to be seen again." While this study has fascinating implications for what we know about how stars are born, it also underlines the fact that there's still a lot left to learn about our own star; that's why NASA is launching the Parker Solar Probe, the first spacecraft to touch the sun's atmosphere, in 2018.
Top stories
One man involved in the attacks, Eyup Yıldırım, was detained in New Jersey and will go before a judge in Newark.
The House is set to discuss H.Res.354 on the afternoon of June 6 with a vote on the matter scheduled after 6:30pm EST.
However, any risk posed by just 10 grams of alcohol is big news, as the average alcoholic beverage (like a 12oz beer can) typically contains around 14 grams.
Marianne Ny filed a request to the Stockholm District Court to revoke his arrest warrant, apparently ending a seven-year stand-off.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia CEC chief wants ‘honest and sincere’ EU assessment of elections "No one says we mustn’t criticize and point out flaws, but these elections were a step forward,” Tigran Mukuchyan said.
Fox rolls out new trailer for "Ferdinand" animated comedy (video) The flick sees a bull named Ferdinand (voiced by John Cena) who prefers having a peaceful life in a peaceful neighborhood to battling against matador.
Elon Musk unveils his Mars plan to the scientific community Musk sketches a rough timeline for these events, but keeps it purposefully vague. It's clear, however, that this is something he's actively working towards.
Apple working to have your iPhone manage your medical history A source said Apple is looking at startups in the cloud hosting space about potential acquisitions that might fit into this plan.