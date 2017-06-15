Fox rolls out new trailer for "Ferdinand" animated comedy (video)
June 15, 2017 - 15:23 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Fox has released a new trailer for fun animated film "Ferdinand". The flick sees a bull named Ferdinand (voiced by John Cena) who prefers having a peaceful life in a peaceful neighborhood to battling against matador, AceShowbiz said.
In the first part of the trailer, Ferdinand talks about how people always judge others based on how they look. However, it's not that simple, especially when it comes to him. "I'm a little more...complex," he says. A scene shows him dodging a little bunny instead of crushing it to pieces.
The bull later explains that he has a perfect life, until one day everything goes wrong. He is mistaken as a beast who threatens people's life, whereas what he does only screams out loud over a bee sting. Ferdinand is taken away from the family who raises him and eventually chosen by a matador to join a bull fight. That gets him anxious, as bullfighting is not his nature. "I am not a fighting bull. Can you guys help me out?" he asks a trio of horses.
Also voice acting alongside Cena in "Ferdinand" are Kate McKinnon, Gina Rodriguez, Daveed Diggs, Gabriel Iglesias, Bobby Cannavale, David Tennant, Anthony Anderson, Flula Borg, Jerrod Carmichael, Boris Kodjoe and Raul Esparza. The movie it set to hit U.S. theaters on December 15.
Top stories
The ceremony also marked the launch of the Aznavour Foundation aiming to preserve the maestro’s cultural legacy.
“The Square” centers on a posh museum curator who must step outside his comfort zone after having his pockets picked on the way to work.
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia CEC chief wants ‘honest and sincere’ EU assessment of elections "No one says we mustn’t criticize and point out flaws, but these elections were a step forward,” Tigran Mukuchyan said.
The sun used to have a twin star named Nemesis What the scientists discovered surprised them: It appears as though all sunlike stars initially form as wide binaries, with 500 AU between them.
Elon Musk unveils his Mars plan to the scientific community Musk sketches a rough timeline for these events, but keeps it purposefully vague. It's clear, however, that this is something he's actively working towards.
Apple working to have your iPhone manage your medical history A source said Apple is looking at startups in the cloud hosting space about potential acquisitions that might fit into this plan.