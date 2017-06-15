PanARMENIAN.Net - Fox has released a new trailer for fun animated film "Ferdinand". The flick sees a bull named Ferdinand (voiced by John Cena) who prefers having a peaceful life in a peaceful neighborhood to battling against matador, AceShowbiz said.

In the first part of the trailer, Ferdinand talks about how people always judge others based on how they look. However, it's not that simple, especially when it comes to him. "I'm a little more...complex," he says. A scene shows him dodging a little bunny instead of crushing it to pieces.

The bull later explains that he has a perfect life, until one day everything goes wrong. He is mistaken as a beast who threatens people's life, whereas what he does only screams out loud over a bee sting. Ferdinand is taken away from the family who raises him and eventually chosen by a matador to join a bull fight. That gets him anxious, as bullfighting is not his nature. "I am not a fighting bull. Can you guys help me out?" he asks a trio of horses.

Also voice acting alongside Cena in "Ferdinand" are Kate McKinnon, Gina Rodriguez, Daveed Diggs, Gabriel Iglesias, Bobby Cannavale, David Tennant, Anthony Anderson, Flula Borg, Jerrod Carmichael, Boris Kodjoe and Raul Esparza. The movie it set to hit U.S. theaters on December 15.