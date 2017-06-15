Armenia CEC chief wants ‘honest and sincere’ EU assessment of elections

PanARMENIAN.Net - Chairman of Armenia’s Central Electoral Commission Tigran Mukuchyan on Thursday, June 15 urged the EU ambassador to Armenia against focusing on the negative aspects of parliamentary elections and pay attention to positive developments too.

Piotr Switalski said earlier that elections were not perfect, and vote-buying and other electoral fraud cases were registered during the April 2 vote.

“When presenting viewpoints, honesty and sincerity are important,” Mukuchyan said.

“We shouldn’t stress the 1% failure, this is an exaggerated reaction. No one says we mustn’t criticize and point out flaws, but these elections were a step forward.”

After elections on April 2, the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) got 58 mandates, the Tsarukyan bloc received 31 seats overall, while YELQ bloc and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation - Dashnaktsutyun got nine and seven parliamentary seats, respectively.