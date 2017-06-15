Boris Khlebnikov’s “Aritmiya” wins top prize at Russia’s Kinotavr Fest
June 15, 2017 - 16:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Boris Khlebnikov’s Aritmiya (Arrhythmia) took home the Grand Prix at Russia’s main national film festival Kinotavr, which drew to a close Wednesday, June 14 in the Black Sea resort town of Sochi, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.
Focused on the breakdown of a marriage between two doctors, the drama will have its international premiere later this month in the official selection of the Karlovy Vary Film Festival.
Rezo Gigineishvili was named best director for Zalozhniki (Hostages), a retro thriller which premiered in the Panorama Special section of this year's Berlinale. The film's director of photography, Vladislav Opelyants, received best cinematography honors.
Kantemir Balagov's Tesnota (Closeness), which premiered last month in Cannes' Un Certain Regard, was chosen as best debut feature. The film also collected the critics' award.
Arrhythmia's Alexander Yatsenko was named best actor, and Inga Oboldina was earned best actress honors for her role in Kirill Pletnev's Zhgi (Burn).
The Grirory Gorin best screenplay award went to Vitaly Suslin and Ivan Lashin, writers of Suslin's Golova. Dva ukha (Head. Two Ears).
The jury's special diploma was awarded to Roman Volobuyev's Blockbuster.
