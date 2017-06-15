“Little Prince” watercolours top 500,000 euros at Paris auction
June 15, 2017 - 17:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Two watercolours of "The Little Prince", French polymath Antoine de Saint-Exupery's world-famous golden-haired creation, fetched more than half a million euros at auction in Paris on Wednesday, June 14, according to Art Daily.
The first work, an A4-sized image of the children's character watching a sunset, smashed its estimate to sell for 294,000 euros ($331,000), according to the Artcurial auction house.
The second piece depicting the prince laying on his stomach in a rose garden sold for 226,000 euros.
"The prices reached by these iconic images are commensurate with this universal work and its international reputation," said Guillaume Romaneix, a books and manuscript specialist with Artcurial.
"The Little Prince" ("Le Petit Prince"), a novella charting the fantastical interstellar voyage undertaken by the eponymous hero, has sold 145 million copies worldwide and been translated into 270 languages.
The Paris auction included several other Another Saint-Exupery lots, including a set f of 11 preparatory drawing for the iconic book which went for 104,000 euros.
The author escaped to the US after Germany’s invasion of France and it was during his exile there in 1942 that he wrote his famous book. It was first published in 1943.
Saint-Exupery mysteriously disappeared somewhere near Marseille on July 31, 1944 shortly after taking off on a wartime mission.
Top stories
The ceremony also marked the launch of the Aznavour Foundation aiming to preserve the maestro’s cultural legacy.
“The Square” centers on a posh museum curator who must step outside his comfort zone after having his pockets picked on the way to work.
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
Partner news
Latest news
RPA urges political correctness over EU envoy’s election remarks Sharmazanov added, however, that Armenia is grateful to the European Union for its assistance in the process of the country’s democratization.
Trucks readied to send polio vaccine for IS-held Syria, UN says He said 58 acute flaccid paralysis cases, a possible symptom of polio, had been reported in Deir Ezzor this year through June 6.
Russia ready for constructive dialogue with U.S., Putin says Moscow and Washington can cooperate on issues including the non-proliferation of weapons and the Syria crisis, he said.
Germany, Austria criticise of U.S. sanctions against Russia Germany and Austria accuse the U.S. of trying to help American natural gas suppliers at the expense of their European rivals.