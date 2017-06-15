RPA urges political correctness over EU envoy’s election remarks
June 15, 2017 - 18:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Spokesman for the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) Eduard Sharmazanov on Thursday, June 15 urged the EU ambassador to the country to maintain political correctness and not to interfere in Armenia’s internal issues.
Ambassador Piotr Switalski said earlier that elections were not perfect, and vote-buying and other electoral fraud cases were registered during the April 2 vote.
“We recognize that our European colleagues can make proposals and give assessments, but those suggestions had better be proper, formulated with diplomatic vocabulary,” Sharmazanov said, according to RFE/RL Armenian Service.
“People may sometimes forget that Armenia is a sovereign country.”
Sharmazanov added, however, that Armenia is grateful to the European Union for its assistance in the process of the country’s democratization.
Earlier, chairman of the Central Electoral Commission Tigran Mukuchyan urged the EU ambassador against focusing on the negative aspects of parliamentary elections and pay attention to positive developments too.
After elections on April 2, the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) got 58 mandates, the Tsarukyan bloc received 31 seats overall, while YELQ bloc and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation - Dashnaktsutyun got nine and seven parliamentary seats, respectively.
