“The Conjuring”’s Crooked Man getting his own spin-off

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Conjuring was something of an unexpected success among audiences, and its popularity led to a sequel in the form of The Conjuring 2, spin-off movie Annabelle, and the yet-to-be-released Annabelle: Creation and The Nun.

Well, next up on the spin-off wagon is a feature film based around The Crooked Man, the creepy character who first appeared in The Conjuring 2, Digital Spy said.

The Crooked Man – inspired by an old English nursery rhyme – was seen in The Conjuring 2 during a frankly terrifying sequence involving a zoetrope toy and morphing from the body of a dog, which still haunts our nightmares to this day.

Mike Van Waes will be writing The Crooked Man, which takes its story from one written by James Wan, who is the mastermind behind the so-called 'Conjuring Universe'.

Producing the picture will be Wan alongside Peter Safran, the duo respectively directing and producing the upcoming 2018 film about Aquaman (a character who, if a recent Easter egg is to be believed, might be related to Wonder Woman.)

There isn't currently a release date drafted for The Crooked Man, but it's likely that it will land in cinemas some time in 2019, Digital Spy said.