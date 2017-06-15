“The Conjuring”’s Crooked Man getting his own spin-off
June 15, 2017 - 18:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Conjuring was something of an unexpected success among audiences, and its popularity led to a sequel in the form of The Conjuring 2, spin-off movie Annabelle, and the yet-to-be-released Annabelle: Creation and The Nun.
Well, next up on the spin-off wagon is a feature film based around The Crooked Man, the creepy character who first appeared in The Conjuring 2, Digital Spy said.
The Crooked Man – inspired by an old English nursery rhyme – was seen in The Conjuring 2 during a frankly terrifying sequence involving a zoetrope toy and morphing from the body of a dog, which still haunts our nightmares to this day.
Mike Van Waes will be writing The Crooked Man, which takes its story from one written by James Wan, who is the mastermind behind the so-called 'Conjuring Universe'.
Producing the picture will be Wan alongside Peter Safran, the duo respectively directing and producing the upcoming 2018 film about Aquaman (a character who, if a recent Easter egg is to be believed, might be related to Wonder Woman.)
There isn't currently a release date drafted for The Crooked Man, but it's likely that it will land in cinemas some time in 2019, Digital Spy said.
Top stories
The ceremony also marked the launch of the Aznavour Foundation aiming to preserve the maestro’s cultural legacy.
“The Square” centers on a posh museum curator who must step outside his comfort zone after having his pockets picked on the way to work.
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
Partner news
Latest news
RPA urges political correctness over EU envoy’s election remarks Sharmazanov added, however, that Armenia is grateful to the European Union for its assistance in the process of the country’s democratization.
Trucks readied to send polio vaccine for IS-held Syria, UN says He said 58 acute flaccid paralysis cases, a possible symptom of polio, had been reported in Deir Ezzor this year through June 6.
Russia ready for constructive dialogue with U.S., Putin says Moscow and Washington can cooperate on issues including the non-proliferation of weapons and the Syria crisis, he said.
Germany, Austria criticise of U.S. sanctions against Russia Germany and Austria accuse the U.S. of trying to help American natural gas suppliers at the expense of their European rivals.