New government program eyes 5% GDP growth: RPA spokesman

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian government is clearly targeting a 5% economic growth and a 25% hike in minimum wage, Republican Party (RPA) spokesman, deputy parliament speaker Eduard Sharmazanov said on Thursday, June 15.

Speaking to reporters after a session of RPA’s Executive Body, Sharmazanov added that the unemployment rate will decline by 12%, and three million tourists are expected to visit the country each year.

According to Sharmazanov, RPA and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation - Dashnaktsutyun (ARFD) have managed to put together a realistic and ambitious government program.

The deputy parliament speaker said the program pays close attention to the fight against corruption, as well as security issues.

The document is expected to be finalized at the end of this week or at the beginning of the next one.