// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

EU envoy should have mentioned progress in election processes: RPA

EU envoy should have mentioned progress in election processes: RPA
June 16, 2017 - 12:44 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Spokesman for the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), deputy parliament speaker Eduard Sharmazanov said on Thursday, June 15 that it would be much fairer for EU ambassador to Armenia Piotr Switalsky to point out the positive developments registered during elections to the National Assembly.

Switalski said on Thursday that elections were not perfect, and vote-buying and other electoral fraud cases were registered during the April 2 vote.

“It would be much fairer for the ambassador to point out all the positive trends, reforms and the progress registered in the Armenian electoral system and which contributed to the development of democracy,” Sharmazanov was quoted as saying by Panorama.am.

“I have no more comments on the issue.”

Sharmazanov added that the ambassador should have given a complete assessment which would include the achievements made with the EU assistance.

Also Thursday, the RPA spokesman urged the EU ambassador to the country to maintain political correctness and not to interfere in Armenia’s internal issues.

Related links:
Ավելի արդարացի կլիներ, եթե Պյոտր Սվիտալսկին մատնանշեր դրական բարեփոխումները. Շարմազանով.Panorama.am
 Top stories
EU envoy: Armenian parliamentary elections weren’t “perfect”EU envoy: Armenian parliamentary elections weren’t “perfect”
The ambassador hailed the activity of the Central Electoral Commission as efficient, but said there is still the problem of reliability.
Armenia’s RPA refutes prime minister submitted resignation letter twiceArmenia’s RPA refutes prime minister submitted resignation letter twice
“No elections will be held in 2018, the entire political spectrum has been formed in 2017,” Eduard Sharmazanov said.
OSCE Secretary General to visit Armenia May 30OSCE Secretary General to visit Armenia May 30
A meeting with Armenia’s President Serzh Sargsyan is on Zannier’s visit agenda, as well as a meeting with Nalbandian to be followed by a joint press conference.
Three lawmakers from Armenia’s Tsarukyan bloc resignThree lawmakers from Armenia’s Tsarukyan bloc resign
If Harutyun Gharagyozyan, Artyom Tsarukyan and Khachik Manukyan don’t withdraw the applications, their resignation will be accepted.
Partner news
 Articles
Post-election math

Split of opposition votes

 Most popular in the section
Yerevan office closure won’t halt OSCE programs in Armenia: Zannier
Goethe Institute Center may open in Armenia
Armenia's RPA, ARFD will sign deal 'in foreseeable future' - spokesman
Armenia CEC asks top court to reject appeal for election results annulment
Home
All news
Overview: Politics
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Gravitas picks up Tribeca winning drama “Abundant Acreage Available” The film follows grown siblings coming to terms with the death of their father and the future of their North Carolina tobacco farm.
VivaCell-MTS hails ANPO music and work as exceptional The traditional meeting of the orchestra with its general partner covered work-related topics, professional issues, and upcoming projects.
“The Girl Who Played With Fire” returning as comic book The 68-page issue adapts the first half of Larsson's follow-up to the internationally best-selling “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo”.
U.S. Senate votes for Russia sanctions The U.S. Senate voted nearly unanimously on June 15 for legislation to impose new sanctions on Russia.