Eurozone, IMF agree Greek bailout payment
June 16, 2017 - 10:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Eurozone ministers struck a long-delayed bailout deal with Greece on Thursday, June 15 to unlock badly needed rescue cash, but warned Athens would have to wait for debt relief, AFP reports.
After hours of talks in Luxembourg IMF chief Christine Lagarde and the eurozone's 19 finance ministers greenlit a payout of 8.5 billion euros to avoid Athens defaulting in July and avert another summer of Greek crisis.
Payment of the latest tranche of Greece's 86-billion euro ($97-billion) bailout, agreed in 2015, has been held up for months by a row over its needs for debt relief which has pitted bailout-weary Germany against the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
"I am pleased to announce we have achieved an agreement on all elements," Eurogroup head Jeroen Dijsselbloem told a news conference in Luxembourg.
"I think this is a major step forward," he added.
In a breakthrough, Lagarde agreed in Luxembourg that the Washington-based IMF would join Greece's massive bailout, but said any payouts depended on the eurozone coming up with a full debt relief plan.
"Nobody claims that this is the best solution. This is a second-best solution, but it's not a bad solution," said Lagarde, a former French finance minister.
The deal averts a repeat of the summer of 2015 when Greece spectacularly defaulted on an IMF loan, and allows Athens to meet seven billion euros of debt repayments due in July.
Top stories
One man involved in the attacks, Eyup Yıldırım, was detained in New Jersey and will go before a judge in Newark.
The photograph, taken in 1992 during the Karabakh war, also features retired Lieutenant General and former MHP deputy Engin Alan.
However, any risk posed by just 10 grams of alcohol is big news, as the average alcoholic beverage (like a 12oz beer can) typically contains around 14 grams.
Marianne Ny filed a request to the Stockholm District Court to revoke his arrest warrant, apparently ending a seven-year stand-off.
Partner news
Latest news
Gravitas picks up Tribeca winning drama “Abundant Acreage Available” The film follows grown siblings coming to terms with the death of their father and the future of their North Carolina tobacco farm.
VivaCell-MTS hails ANPO music and work as exceptional The traditional meeting of the orchestra with its general partner covered work-related topics, professional issues, and upcoming projects.
“The Girl Who Played With Fire” returning as comic book The 68-page issue adapts the first half of Larsson's follow-up to the internationally best-selling “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo”.
Google seeks to speed up image recognition in mobile apps The tech is part of TensorFlow, Google's deep learning model that recently shrunk down to mobile size in a new version called TensorFlow Lite.