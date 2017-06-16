“GOT”: Empire Magazine fuels speculation of Jon Snow's birth name
June 16, 2017 - 11:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Jon Snow's birth name is one of the biggest secrets on "Game of Thrones". Recently, redditor thesivsharma posted a link to a photo from what appeared to be Empire Magazine's "Game of Thrones" season 7 preview. The photo seemingly fueled the previous speculation of Jon Snow's real name, AceShowbiz said.
[SPOILER ALERT!] The magazine stated that Jon's real name is Jaeherys Targaryen. In its current issue, the magazine wrote, "As 'Game Of Thrones' embarks upon its penultimate season, we head to Westeros to learn 15 things from the cast, from Targaryen to Lannister and everything in between."
Should Jaeherys Targaryen be Jon's birth name, he will be Jaeherys III. The first Jaehaerys was the fourth Targaryen king to sit the Iron Throne. He was known by three names: Jaehaerys the Conciliator, Jaehaerys the Wise and Jaehaerys the Old King. He reigned for 55 years, making him the longest reigning Targaryen king. Meanwhile, Jaeherys II was the father of Aerys Targaryen, the Mad King. Jaeherys II was the sixteenth Targaryen king to sit the Iron Throne before he died at 37. Should it be true, he would also be the great grandfather of Jon Snow.
It is unknown whether the name revealed by Empire is legit, though Jaeherys Targaryen was rumored to be Jon's real name before. Back in December, redditor sparkledavisjr wrote a post in which s/he said Ned Stark's sister Lyanna in season 6 whispered the name to Ned. The audio got quiet and muffled after Lyanna said "His name is...," though the redditor claimed she said "Jaeherys." Now, with Empire mentioned the name, the speculation might hold some truth in it.
