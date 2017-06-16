Mel Gibson is the grandpa from hell in “Daddy’s Home 2” trailer (video)
June 16, 2017 - 11:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Mel Gibson and John Lithgow join the daddies in Paramount Pictures’ first trailer for “Daddy’s Home 2”, playing the fathers to Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell’s characters, Variety said.
The trailer sets out a plotline of the fathers being met at the airport to join the Christmas holiday celebration with Wahlberg and Ferrell having teamed to provide their kids with a perfect Christmas. Ferrell and Lithgow embrace joyously and kiss after not seeing each other for two weeks — much to the chagrin of Gibson’s old-school ultra-macho character.
“You’re letting this guy raise your kids half the time?” Gibson asks his son incredulously.
Later, to impress his elementary school-age grandchildren, Gibson tells a joke that starts, “Two dead hookers wash up on the shore …”
Sean Anders has returned to the director’s chair. He also wrote the script with John Miller, his writing partner on “We’re the Millers.” The first “Daddy’s Home” performed well in late 2015 as counter-programming directly against the mega-hit “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” “Daddy’s Home” took in $242 million in worldwide box office.
The film also stars Linda Cardellini, John Cena, and Alessandra Ambrosio. “Daddy’s Home 2” opens in theaters on Nov. 10.
Top stories
The ceremony also marked the launch of the Aznavour Foundation aiming to preserve the maestro’s cultural legacy.
“The Square” centers on a posh museum curator who must step outside his comfort zone after having his pockets picked on the way to work.
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
Partner news
Latest news
VivaCell-MTS hails ANPO music and work as exceptional The traditional meeting of the orchestra with its general partner covered work-related topics, professional issues, and upcoming projects.
U.S. Senate votes for Russia sanctions The U.S. Senate voted nearly unanimously on June 15 for legislation to impose new sanctions on Russia.
Google seeks to speed up image recognition in mobile apps The tech is part of TensorFlow, Google's deep learning model that recently shrunk down to mobile size in a new version called TensorFlow Lite.
Estonia is 1st in the EU to let delivery bots on sidewalks There are, obviously, a few stipulations. The robots in question can't be taller than one meter, longer than 1.2 meters, or weigh more than 50 kilograms.