Mel Gibson is the grandpa from hell in “Daddy’s Home 2” trailer (video)

 June 16, 2017 - 11:54 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Mel Gibson and John Lithgow join the daddies in Paramount Pictures’ first trailer for “Daddy’s Home 2”, playing the fathers to Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell’s characters, Variety said.

The trailer sets out a plotline of the fathers being met at the airport to join the Christmas holiday celebration with Wahlberg and Ferrell having teamed to provide their kids with a perfect Christmas. Ferrell and Lithgow embrace joyously and kiss after not seeing each other for two weeks — much to the chagrin of Gibson’s old-school ultra-macho character.

“You’re letting this guy raise your kids half the time?” Gibson asks his son incredulously.

Later, to impress his elementary school-age grandchildren, Gibson tells a joke that starts, “Two dead hookers wash up on the shore …”

Sean Anders has returned to the director’s chair. He also wrote the script with John Miller, his writing partner on “We’re the Millers.” The first “Daddy’s Home” performed well in late 2015 as counter-programming directly against the mega-hit “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” “Daddy’s Home” took in $242 million in worldwide box office.

The film also stars Linda Cardellini, John Cena, and Alessandra Ambrosio. “Daddy’s Home 2” opens in theaters on Nov. 10.

