Strand Releasing nabs Sundance winner “Nile Hilton Incident”
June 16, 2017 - 12:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Strand Releasing has acquired all North American rights to Tarik Saleh’s political thriller “The Nile Hilton Incident”, which won the grand jury prize for a dramatic film in the world cinema section at Sundance, Variety said.
Strand made the deal with The Match Factory at the movie’s launch at the Seattle International Film Festival. The distributor plans a fall release.
“The Nile Hilton Incident” takes place weeks before the 2011 Egyptian revolution, with a Cairo police office (played by Fares Fares), investigating the murder of a famous club singer at the Nile Hilton Hotel. What initially seems to be a crime of passion turns into something that involves the power elite of Egypt, so the officer decides to break the rules in order to obtain justice.
Variety’s Nick Shager gave the film a strong review, writing: “Swedish writer-director Tarik Saleh’s crime drama about a cop investigating the murder of a beautiful singer is a paranoid portrait of individual and systemic corruption that leaves none of its characters unscarred.”
Saleh said Thursday, “I am honored that Strand will bring our film to an American audience. After a fantastic start at Sundance, I felt how strongly our story resonated with what is going on right now in the United States. I have a secret dream that Sidney Lumet’s spirit will see the film far in the back of a screening in New York, and that he smiles at my attempt to pay tribute to him.”
The film was written and directed by Saleh, and produced by Kristina Aberg, who said, “We are excited that Strand, with its reputation of quality films, will release ‘The Nile Hilton Incident’ to an American audience. Strangely enough, I regard the U.S. right now as a nation where this film is of utmost relevance.”
The deal was negotiated between Jon Gerrans of Strand Releasing and Michael Weber of The Match Factory. The film has also been sold to France, where Memento Films Distribution will release it in July, and Benelux, with Cherry Pickers releasing it in August.
Top stories
The ceremony also marked the launch of the Aznavour Foundation aiming to preserve the maestro’s cultural legacy.
“The Square” centers on a posh museum curator who must step outside his comfort zone after having his pockets picked on the way to work.
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
Partner news
Latest news
VivaCell-MTS hails ANPO music and work as exceptional The traditional meeting of the orchestra with its general partner covered work-related topics, professional issues, and upcoming projects.
U.S. Senate votes for Russia sanctions The U.S. Senate voted nearly unanimously on June 15 for legislation to impose new sanctions on Russia.
Google seeks to speed up image recognition in mobile apps The tech is part of TensorFlow, Google's deep learning model that recently shrunk down to mobile size in a new version called TensorFlow Lite.
Estonia is 1st in the EU to let delivery bots on sidewalks There are, obviously, a few stipulations. The robots in question can't be taller than one meter, longer than 1.2 meters, or weigh more than 50 kilograms.