“The Girl Who Played With Fire” returning as comic book

June 16, 2017 - 13:31 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - As many have discovered to their peril, it's difficult to stop Lisbeth Salander — a fact that comic book fans will learn once again this September, with Titan Comics and Hard Case Crime releasing an English-language comic book edition of Stieg Larsson's The Girl Who Played With Fire, The Hollywood Reporter said.

The 68-page issue adapts the first half of Larsson's follow-up to the internationally best-selling The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, which had its own Titan/Hard Case comic edition released earlier this year. (A second issue, completing the story, will follow in October.)

Like that earlier adaptation, The Girl Who Played With Fire will be written by Sylvain Runberg from Larsson's story. Art for this new series comes from European artist Man, with cover artwork from Claudia Ianniciello and Claudia Caranfa, as well as a reprint of the cover from the original French edition of the adaptation.

Titan's official solicitation for the issue, which will be available in the upcoming Diamond Previews catalog, reads, "The Millennium saga continues with The Girl Who Played With Fire: the second chapter in Stieg Larsson's best-selling novel series. In this exciting adaptation, anarchist-hacker Lisbeth Salander finds herself on the run after being accused of a triple murder, and only renowned journalist Mikael Blomkvist has the skills to help clear her name!"

The Girl Who Played With Fire: Millennium No. 1 will be available in comic book stores and digitally Sept. 6. For those who can't wait, look below for an exclusive preview of the issue's covers and interior artwork.

Otri Trio performs for children with disabilities

Chance to have another dream

