Gravitas picks up Tribeca winning drama “Abundant Acreage Available”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Gravitas Ventures has secured North American rights to Angus MacLachlan’s family drama “Abundant Acreage Available”, starring Amy Ryan and Terry Kinney, Variety said.

“Abundant Acreage Available” won the best screenplay award in the U.S. narrative competition at the Tribeca Film Festival in April. Martin Scorsese executive produced the film, which will be released in theaters and on demand in the fall.

MacLachlan directed from his own script about grown siblings coming to terms with the death of their father and the future of their North Carolina tobacco farm. Their quiet and simple existence is unexpectedly disrupted by the sudden arrival of three mysterious brothers, camping on their land and setting the two sets of siblings on a collision course.

MacLachlan also produced “Abundant Acreage Available” alongside Kate Churchill (“Spotlight”). Scorsese executive produced with Jeanne Hagerty.

Variety’s Peter Debruge gave the film a strong review, highlighting Ryan’s performance: “Only on the big screen are we able to fully appreciate the minutely detailed nature of Ryan’s performance, revealing Tracy’s soul via the slightest narrowing of the eyes or the almost-subliminal tensing of her cheekbones.”

MacLachlan said, “I am thrilled that Gravitas Ventures will release our film. It is about the universal aspect of family, told through the prism of a specific place, and about characters not often portrayed in American cinema. Hopefully it will have resonances with a wide ranging audience.”

The deal was negotiated by Josh Spector for Gravitas Ventures and by Jay Cohen from the Gersh Agency on behalf of the filmmakers. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.