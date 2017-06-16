“Mironins,” “Sister Tale” feature at Annecy’s Transmedia Pitches

PanARMENIAN.Net - “Mironins”, which is backed by Barcelona’s Cornelius Films and Wuji House, and “Sisters’ Tale”, from Turkey’s Independent Forces and Daghan Celayir, are two potential standouts at a transmedia showcase unspooling June 16 at Annecy’s MIFA market, Variety said.

Spain and France dominate proceedings with two projects a piece, a sign of their industry strength at multi-platform projects.

“Mironins” follows six tiny drops of color that jump out of the works of Catalan surrealistic master painter Joan Miró and them go looking for adventures. The minuscule critters leave the artist’s paintings at night, bored of all-day-long stillness while visitors prowl about the museum. Project is designed as a TV series and an augmented reality museum guide application, as well as an activity art lab and an activity book.

“Mironins” is co-directed by Mikel Mas (documentary “Generació 3.0”) and Celia Rico, who has been selected by Variety as a talent to track (“Journey Around a Mother’s Room”) and also penned the project.

Using Rotoscope and 2D computer work, Turkey’s “Sister’s Tale” is “born to communicate to a wider audience,”the subjective experiences of women from a variety of backgrounds outside the mainstream or so-called ‘normal,’”said director Nazli Eda Noyan (“Children of the Other Lands”).

Two main components of the project are a website and a mid-length animated documentary. The website and the Facebook group will serve for collecting and bringing together stories of sisters, one or both of which may be bipolar, transgender, disabled, gifted, abused, jailed and so on.

A curio some years ago, transmedia has consolidated as a way for specific contents or projects to reach the web, tablets or mobile apps.

“Studios have found a way to broaden their community. However, developing several mediums at once can be an arduous and painstaking task and this strategy isn’t always feasible for animation studios that are accustomed to classic production and distribution methods,” Mifa’s head of projects Géraldine Baché told Variety.

At the crossroads of animation, music research and web and software creation, Gangpol and Mit’s “Activity Center” is set in a huge building where an employee and a security guard are terribly bored by their lives. It will first be released as a musical dialogue-free TV short-format series.

Authors Sylvain Quément (“Gangpol”) and Guillaume Castagné (“Mit”) said “Center” researches new interactive technologies in animation. ”The narration, deliberately devoid of dialogues, is based on comic situations, like in Jacques Tati, but applied to cartoon.”

From Spain, ”DinoGames” is helmed by three-time Goya winner Carlos Fernández de Vigo (“Memoirs of a Man in Pajamas”) and Lorena Ares, an animation director on “Pajamas.”

Targeting children and families, “DinoGames” presents two siblings and friends enjoying their favorite VR video game who are magically transported to the DinoGames universe through their VR headsets. “DinoGames” includes a 3D animated TV series, a feature, a MMORPG (Massively Multi-Player Online Role-Playing Game) and a VR game.

In “Philo 3000,” from Emmanuel-Alain Raynal’s Miyu Productions, a snobby hyperactive professor presents famous philosophers’ insights on existential questions.

“In a quirky and humorous tone, we present the proposition of a philosopher on a particular subject, avoiding jargon,” director Julien Seze (“Mr. Lune”) and concept author Juliette Ihler explained. The project embraces an animated video series, comic strips and social media platforms.