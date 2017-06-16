Lorde talks her new album

PanARMENIAN.Net - Lorde has spoken about her new album and how it was influenced by a break-up, NME reports.

The New Zealand star appears on the cover of this week’s free NME, which is available digitally and nationwide from today (June 16). Subscribe now and find out where to pick up a copy here.

Speaking to NME, the singer (real name Ella Yelich-O’Connor) explained how some of the tracks were influenced by heartbreak. She had recently split with her long-term boyfriend, photographer James Lowe.

Discussing her song ‘Writer In The Dark’, which sees her sing: “Stood on my chest and kept me down / Hated hearing my name on the lips of a crowd… Bet you rue the day you kissed a writer in the dark”, Lorde said: “I think that when you do this, you have to find a way to live with yourself, because it’s not making no one feel anything. A handful of people will listen to this album and have it sort of get them [in the gut].”

“But it was important for me to say,” she added. “And I don’t think that song is apologising for it. It’s more like, what did you think was going to happen? I was doing this before I met you and I’ll be doing this after you’re gone… I felt quite empowered.”

“It was weird, I woke up in the middle of the night and was lying next to someone. And I wrote it down on my phone and I was like, ‘Oh God, I feel so naughty writing this!’ While somebody’s sleeping, like an evil witch. But I really love that song. I feel like it’s such a cool, painful moment in the record.”

Also speaking in her NME interview, Lorde talked about dealing with fame and body-shaming trolls.

Lorde releases her second album ‘Melodrama’ today (June 16), having already shared four songs from it – ‘Green Light‘, ‘Perfect Places’, ‘Sober’ and ‘Liability‘. She had also performed another new track, ‘Homemade Dynamite‘, live.

In support of the album, Lorde will play the following UK live dates later this year:

26 Sep – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo 27 Sep – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace 30 Sep – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Centre 1 Oct – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy 2 Oct – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy