// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Three Karabakh soldiers killed in Azerbaijani fire

Three Karabakh soldiers killed in Azerbaijani fire
June 16, 2017 - 23:49 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - On June 16, at around 6:05 pm, three Armenian soldiers were killed in Azerbaijan's cross-border fire along the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh.

Azeri troops were firing from grenade launchers towards one of the positions of Karabakh Defense Army.

As a result, Arayik Matinyan (b. 1997), Vigen Petrosyan (b. 1997) and Vardan Sargsyan (b. 1997) were killed.

An investigation into the details of the incident is underway.

 Top stories
Spanish Valencia recognizes Armenian GenocideSpanish Valencia recognizes Armenian Genocide
The city council condemed the first genocide of the 20th century, calling on the Spanish government and Turkey to follow suit.
Armenia: No progress on Karabakh possible without atmosphere of trustArmenia: No progress on Karabakh possible without atmosphere of trust
Kocharyan said the Armenian side is expecting the OSCE envoys to have the previously reached agreements implemented.
U.S. House slams Turkey for attack on peaceful protestersU.S. House slams Turkey for attack on peaceful protesters
“With today's vote, Congress started rolling back Ankara's occupation of Washington, DC,” said ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian.
Yerevan resuming regular flights to DamascusYerevan resuming regular flights to Damascus
Cham Wings Airlines is resuming direct flights from Yerevan to Damascus and back, Aleppo-based Kilikia travel agency reveals.
Partner news
 Articles
Hope from the sea

Ship that rescued Musaler Armenians

 Most popular in the section
Turkish trolls reportedly behind ticket scams/hacks against “The Promise”
Assange: Turkey trying to cover up Armenian Genocide
French Armenians to support Macron at presidential elections
Armenia, EU launch talks on common aviation area agreement
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Brexit negotiations to start on EU’s terms A key stipulation from the EU side has been that the divorce agreement must be largely settled before the talks can move on to any future relationship between the bloc.
David Grossman wins Man Booker Int’l Prize for stand-up comic novel Chosen from 126 titles, it tells of a stand-up comedian living in a small Israeli town who falls apart on stage in front of an audience.
Intelligence reports sharp rise in violent Islamist extremists in Sweden A 2010 Sapo report estimated the number of violent Islamist extremists in the Scandinavian country at 200.
Sean Bean joins second season of period drama “Medici” Jon Cassar will direct and produce four of the eight episodes of the new “Medici,” whose first season starred Dustin Hoffman.