Three Karabakh soldiers killed in Azerbaijani fire
June 16, 2017 - 23:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - On June 16, at around 6:05 pm, three Armenian soldiers were killed in Azerbaijan's cross-border fire along the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh.
Azeri troops were firing from grenade launchers towards one of the positions of Karabakh Defense Army.
As a result, Arayik Matinyan (b. 1997), Vigen Petrosyan (b. 1997) and Vardan Sargsyan (b. 1997) were killed.
An investigation into the details of the incident is underway.
