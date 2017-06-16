Three Karabakh soldiers killed in Azerbaijani fire

PanARMENIAN.Net - On June 16, at around 6:05 pm, three Armenian soldiers were killed in Azerbaijan's cross-border fire along the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh.

Azeri troops were firing from grenade launchers towards one of the positions of Karabakh Defense Army.

As a result, Arayik Matinyan (b. 1997), Vigen Petrosyan (b. 1997) and Vardan Sargsyan (b. 1997) were killed.

An investigation into the details of the incident is underway.