Katy Perry becomes 1st person to reach 100 million followers on Twitter

PanARMENIAN.Net - Katy Perry is officially the most followed person on Twitter after becoming the first person to reach 100 million followers on the micro-blogging site. Twitter honors the "Chained to the Rhythm" hitmaker by posting a congratulatory clip which previews some of Katy's top tweets over the years, AceShowbiz reports.

Making a reference to Katy's latest album "Witness", the official Twitter account writes alongside the clip, "Today, we #WITNESS history. Congratulations @katyperry, the first to reach 100 million followers! #LoveKaty."

Katy joined Twitter in 2009 and has been an active user since then. She reached 50 million followers by 2012 and has been the throne holder ever since. She is followed closely behind by Justin Bieber with 96.7 million followers, Barack Obama with 90.8 million, Taylor Swift with 85.1 million and Rihanna with 74.1 million.

Being the most followed person on Twitter has now been part of Katy's big transformations. In a recent interview, she revealed that she's happy with her new image, describing her previous persona as the "old Katy Perry." She shared, "I used to be scared of intimacy, I used to use my sexualization as attention, I used to over sexualize myself because that was the only way I knew how."

"I didn't kill her, because I love her," she said of her old image. "And she is exactly what I had to do then. And I'm not a con artist, I didn't con people, like, that was just me. And this is me now." She added, "It's a departure, and it's a necessary evolution that I have to take."