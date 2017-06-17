France planning autonomous high-speed trains by 2023
June 17, 2017 - 12:14 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - According to reports from FranceInfo, the SNCF, France's national state-owned railway company, announced on Friday, June 16 that it is actively working to develop and deploy autonomous trains that will operate along its high-speed TGV lines by 2023. The so-called "drone trains" should begin initial trials some time in 2019, Engadget says.
The autonomous systems will be built into existing TGV trains and consist of external sensors that can initiate automated braking should they detect an obstacle on the tracks. The company is especially hopeful that the system can be used for the more tedious maneuvers, like ordering and hooking up all the various cars before a departure. All in all, the company figures it can run 25 percent more trains on the same lines using this technology, cutting the time between trains by over a minute from 180 seconds to 108 seconds.
The SNCF expects the service to being in 2023, running between Paris and destinations to the southeast. Conductors will continue to ride along for a while after the system is implemented to act as fail safes should something happen to go wrong. This is a marked difference from Paris' subways which are automated and do not require such safeguards.
Although, "when you automate a subway, you can put grids along the platforms and then you're in tunnels," adjoint director of SNCF, Matthieu Chabanel, told FranceInfo. Subways don't present the same pressing need for human oversight as when "we are in a completely open environment with trees, animals, people, who can enter the right-of-way," Chabanel continued, "and so we need a driver to handle all the disturbed situations."
The UK is also working to automate some of the functions of its rail service, though the island nation is at a much earlier stage of that development than its continental neighbor. This is in part because the country's rail network relies on a number of different lineside signalling and operating systems, all of which demand a human touch -- not to mention the same sorts of open-world variables that French train drivers face. "We're at a very early stage of this technology," railway industry observer, Rupert Brennan Brown, told Financial Times.
Photo. AFP/Getty Images
Top stories
Facebook is using the day to salute the format, throwing what it calls a “GIF party,” and offering statistics on its existing GIF usage.
Toshiba said in a statement that it plans to book an additional provision for the year ended March for the lawsuit.
The Tesla CEO didn't expound on when these conversions would begin or how long they would take to complete.
You'll get perks like free games, including the Twitch-exclusive PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds clothing that arrives on June 9.
Partner news
Latest news
Iraqi forces remove IS fighters from vicinity of U.S. base in Syria The capture of al-Waleed removes Islamic State fighters from the vicinity of a U.S. base located on the other side of the border, in Syrian territory.
Guns N’ Roses play first UK gig under classic line-up in 24 years The setlist featured no big surprises, with GnR classics set alongside covers of the likes of Wings, Pink Floyd, Bob Dylan and The Who.
Father John Misty reacts to Fleet Foxes’ new album The former Fleet Foxes drummer left the group in 2012, explaining years later that “We all started hating each other.”
Amazon nabs Ai Weiwei’s refugee crisis doc “Human Flow” Filmed in 23 countries over the course of more than a year, Human Flow chronicles the staggering breadth of the global refugee crisis.