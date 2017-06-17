Diane Kruger joins Steve Carell in Robert Zemeckis movie
June 17, 2017 - 12:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Diane Kruger has joined Steve Carell in the untitled Robert Zemeckis movie, based on Jeff Malmberg’s 2010 documentary “Marwencol”, Variety said.
The project, set up two years ago at Zemeckis’ Universal-based ImageMovers, centers on a man who recovers from an assault by building a miniature World War II-era village in his backyard. The documentary won awards from the Boston Society of Film Critics and SXSW. Carell came on to the project in April.
Zemeckis is directing and producing from a screenplay he wrote with Caroline Thompson. Steve Starkey and Jack Rapke of Zemeckis’ Universal-based ImageMovers banner also produce, alongside Cherylanne Martin (“The Pacific,” “Flight”). Malmberg is executive producing with Jackie Levine. Maradith Frenkel and Chloe Yellin will oversee the project on behalf of Universal.
Kruger has been cast in the role of Deja Thoris, the Belgian Witch of Marwencol in the world of the backyard village. Variety reported last month that Leslie Mann and Janelle Monae had joined the project in unspecified roles.
Kruger won best actress at the Cannes Film Festival last month for her role in “In the Fade.” Her upcoming projects include “Butterfly in the Typewriter” and Justin Kelly’s “JT Leroy.”
Top stories
The ceremony also marked the launch of the Aznavour Foundation aiming to preserve the maestro’s cultural legacy.
“The Square” centers on a posh museum curator who must step outside his comfort zone after having his pockets picked on the way to work.
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
Partner news
Latest news
Iraqi forces remove IS fighters from vicinity of U.S. base in Syria The capture of al-Waleed removes Islamic State fighters from the vicinity of a U.S. base located on the other side of the border, in Syrian territory.
Samsung rolls out art-inspired Frame TV The TV is not Samsung's first attempt at trying to make your TV less TV-like -- its Serif TV was meant to blend in with your furniture.
Armenia’s Tsarukyan bloc says may vote against new govt. program "If the content has no fundamental changes and fails to present a realistic approach by sectors, we’ll be against it,” Vahe Enfiajyan said.
Comic book artist Jack Kirby to be named "Disney Legend" Kirby will be one of two initial Marvel honorees for the Disney award — Stan Lee being the other; both men will receive the award during the July 14 event.