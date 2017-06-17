Dual-screen YotaPhone 3 coming later this year
June 17, 2017 - 12:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The YotaPhone 3 has apparently been announced at a conference in Northern China. The successor to the YotaPhone 2, which made some waves when it came with an E Ink display on its back, will also feature a rear E Ink display, with an AMOLED screen on the front, The Verge says.
The dual-screen smartphone will come in 64GB and 128GB versions for $350 and $450, respectively, and will be available in Russia and China this fall. Other than that, Yota Devices hasn’t said much about the device. They did release this very vague blacked-out photo back in April, however:
Whether the YotaPhone 3 will make its way to the US is another question. Yota Devices has a poor track record with making its devices available in the States — it killed the release of the YotaPhone 2 after a launching a crowdfunding campaign to bring it to the US.
Hopefully things will change this time around, and there will be a US version of the YotaPhone 3. Yota Devices is expected to announce more details around the smartphone later this summer.
Photo. ActualApple.com
Related links:
Top stories
Facebook is using the day to salute the format, throwing what it calls a “GIF party,” and offering statistics on its existing GIF usage.
Toshiba said in a statement that it plans to book an additional provision for the year ended March for the lawsuit.
The Tesla CEO didn't expound on when these conversions would begin or how long they would take to complete.
You'll get perks like free games, including the Twitch-exclusive PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds clothing that arrives on June 9.
Partner news
Latest news
Iraqi forces remove IS fighters from vicinity of U.S. base in Syria The capture of al-Waleed removes Islamic State fighters from the vicinity of a U.S. base located on the other side of the border, in Syrian territory.
Guns N’ Roses play first UK gig under classic line-up in 24 years The setlist featured no big surprises, with GnR classics set alongside covers of the likes of Wings, Pink Floyd, Bob Dylan and The Who.
Father John Misty reacts to Fleet Foxes’ new album The former Fleet Foxes drummer left the group in 2012, explaining years later that “We all started hating each other.”
Amazon nabs Ai Weiwei’s refugee crisis doc “Human Flow” Filmed in 23 countries over the course of more than a year, Human Flow chronicles the staggering breadth of the global refugee crisis.