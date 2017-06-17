Dual-screen YotaPhone 3 coming later this year

PanARMENIAN.Net - The YotaPhone 3 has apparently been announced at a conference in Northern China. The successor to the YotaPhone 2, which made some waves when it came with an E Ink display on its back, will also feature a rear E Ink display, with an AMOLED screen on the front, The Verge says.

The dual-screen smartphone will come in 64GB and 128GB versions for $350 and $450, respectively, and will be available in Russia and China this fall. Other than that, Yota Devices hasn’t said much about the device. They did release this very vague blacked-out photo back in April, however:

Whether the YotaPhone 3 will make its way to the US is another question. Yota Devices has a poor track record with making its devices available in the States — it killed the release of the YotaPhone 2 after a launching a crowdfunding campaign to bring it to the US.

Hopefully things will change this time around, and there will be a US version of the YotaPhone 3. Yota Devices is expected to announce more details around the smartphone later this summer.