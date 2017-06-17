Armenia’s Tsarukyan bloc says may vote against new govt. program

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s Tsarukyan bloc may vote against the new government program if it fails to bring fundamental changes to the current situation, the faction’s secretary Vahe Enfiajyan said.

“We are, in essence, against the current situation, and if the program’s content has no fundamental changes and fails to present a realistic approach by sectors, we’ll be against it,” Enfiajyan said, according to Aravot.am.

The program will be finalized and submitted to the parliament next week.

Earlier, Republican Party (RPA) spokesman, deputy parliament speaker Eduard Sharmazanov said the government program is targeting a 5% economic growth and a 25% hike in minimum wage.