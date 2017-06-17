Amazon nabs Ai Weiwei’s refugee crisis doc “Human Flow”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Amazon Studios has acquired U.S. distribution rights to Participant Media and AC Films’ Human Flow, directed by world renowned artist, activist and filmmaker Ai Weiwei, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.

Filmed in 23 countries over the course of more than a year, Human Flow chronicles the staggering breadth of the global refugee crisis. Weiwei captures the condition of today’s more than 65 million displaced individuals who fled their homes in search of new lives.

The film is produced by Weiwei, Chin-chin Yap and Heino Deckert. Participant Media’s Jeff Skoll and Diane Weyermann executive produced alongside Andy Cohen of AC Films.

Amazon will release Human Flow theatrically in the fall with a to-be-determined distribution partner. The film’s release will coincide with an impact campaign developed in partnership with organizations working on the ground to aid refugees around the world.

Human Flow comes at a time when refugee issues have played out heavily in the news cycle.