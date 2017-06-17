Samsung rolls out art-inspired Frame TV

PanARMENIAN.Net - Samsung's The Frame TV, which looks like a piece of artwork when not in use, will be available for purchase this Sunday, June 18, the company said in an announcement, according to Engadget. It comes in two sizes along with a handful of optional, interchangeable bezels.

The TV is not Samsung's first attempt at trying to make your TV less TV-like -- its Serif TV was meant to blend in with your furniture. The Frame is preloaded with 100 pieces of art, which includes a selection that ranges from landscape to architecture. A library with over 300 additional pieces of art will also be available to The Frame owners, who will be able to purchase individual pieces for $20 each. They can also subscribe to the whole library for $5 per month. Though that's not the art's only cost. The art mode setting reportedly uses the same amount of power as a cable box.

The 55- and 65-inch models are priced at $1,999 and $2,799, respectively. The wooden interchangeable bezels, which include white, beige and walnut shades, are available for $200 apiece for the 55-inch TV and $250 for the larger model. The TV and its bezels will be on sale starting June 18th.