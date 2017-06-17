Father John Misty reacts to Fleet Foxes’ new album
June 17, 2017 - 14:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Father John Misty has extended his congratulations to Fleet Foxes on the release their first new release since he left he band five years ago, calling ‘Crack-Up’ “an incredible album”, NME said.
The former Fleet Foxes drummer left the group in 2012, explaining years later that “We all started hating each other.” Last year, Fleet Foxes frontman Robin Pecknold briefly explained the pair’s relationship in a Reddit AMA, calling it “fully deteriorated” by the time Josh Tillman left the band but adding he was “happy [Josh] is doing his thing”.
Earlier this year, in a fan Q&A on Twitter, Tillman wrote that the new Fleet Foxes song ‘Third of May / Odaigahara’ “made me cry honest to god” and added in another: “R[obin]P[ecknold]’s one in a mill“.
Yesterday (June 16) on the release of their new album, Tillman added further praise to the band’s new music, writing on Twitter: “Congratulations to my friends today… a group of people I love and miss.” He also highlighted their new album’s penultimate track ‘I Should See Memphis’ as “a stunner”.
Fleet Foxes have just announced their first UK tour dates in more than five years. They last played in the country in March 2012 at O2 Academy Brixton in London. Following their headline show at Latitude Festival in July, they will return to the country later in the year for two dates in London and Manchester in November. See details below:
O2 Apollo, Manchester (November 23) O2 Academy, Brixton (26)
