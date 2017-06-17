Guns N’ Roses play first UK gig under classic line-up in 24 years
June 17, 2017 - 14:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Guns N’ Roses‘ recently reformed classic line-up played their first UK gig in 24 years last night (June 16), NME reports.
The latest stop on their ‘Not In This Lifetime Tour’ – named after Rose’s 2012 reaction to the idea of the original line-up reforming – took place at London’s Olympic Stadium.
The veteran rock band reformed their ‘classic’ line-up in 2016 and have been touring since, with founder Axl Rose and former members Slash and Duff McKagan taking part – though original guitarist Izzy Stradlin has not participated in the reunion. Guitarist Richard Fortus recently said the band were writing new material and a potential album was “too good not to happen at this point”.
The setlist featured no big surprises, with GnR classics set alongside covers of the likes of Wings, Pink Floyd, Bob Dylan and The Who. The band also played their recent setlist addition ‘Black Hole Sun’ – a Soundgarden cover – as a tribute to Chris Cornell, who died in May aged 52.
Top stories
The ceremony also marked the launch of the Aznavour Foundation aiming to preserve the maestro’s cultural legacy.
“The Square” centers on a posh museum curator who must step outside his comfort zone after having his pockets picked on the way to work.
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
Partner news
Latest news
Iraqi forces remove IS fighters from vicinity of U.S. base in Syria The capture of al-Waleed removes Islamic State fighters from the vicinity of a U.S. base located on the other side of the border, in Syrian territory.
Samsung rolls out art-inspired Frame TV The TV is not Samsung's first attempt at trying to make your TV less TV-like -- its Serif TV was meant to blend in with your furniture.
Armenia’s Tsarukyan bloc says may vote against new govt. program "If the content has no fundamental changes and fails to present a realistic approach by sectors, we’ll be against it,” Vahe Enfiajyan said.
YouTube’s heatmaps show where and when people look in VR videos Google is also announcing an upcoming training course for virtual reality content creators called the VR Creator Lab.