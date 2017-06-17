Guns N’ Roses play first UK gig under classic line-up in 24 years

PanARMENIAN.Net - Guns N’ Roses‘ recently reformed classic line-up played their first UK gig in 24 years last night (June 16), NME reports.

The latest stop on their ‘Not In This Lifetime Tour’ – named after Rose’s 2012 reaction to the idea of the original line-up reforming – took place at London’s Olympic Stadium.

The veteran rock band reformed their ‘classic’ line-up in 2016 and have been touring since, with founder Axl Rose and former members Slash and Duff McKagan taking part – though original guitarist Izzy Stradlin has not participated in the reunion. Guitarist Richard Fortus recently said the band were writing new material and a potential album was “too good not to happen at this point”.

The setlist featured no big surprises, with GnR classics set alongside covers of the likes of Wings, Pink Floyd, Bob Dylan and The Who. The band also played their recent setlist addition ‘Black Hole Sun’ – a Soundgarden cover – as a tribute to Chris Cornell, who died in May aged 52.