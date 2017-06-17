BET acquires comedy “Fat Camp” from Los Angeles Film Fest

PanARMENIAN.Net - BET has acquired the comedy film “Fat Camp” and will schedule the film for a July airdate, the network announced on Thursday, June 15, according to Variety.

Directed by Jennifer Arnold and written by Chuck Hayward (Netflix series “Dear White People”) based on a story by Hayward and Shane Dawson, the film premieres June 21 at the Los Angeles Film Festival. The movie stars Chris Redd, Anabelle Acosta, Michael Cienfuegos, Mel Rodriguez, and Vivica A. Fox.

“Fat Camp” is centered on Hutch, a 20-year old spoiled, ungrateful man that thinks looks are everything. It isn’t until his mother kicks him out and he’s forced to work at his uncle’s weight loss camp that he learns the meaning of maturity with the help of the hefty campers.

“We are very excited to work with BET to premiere our newest film, ‘Fat Camp,'” said Peter E. Blacker, EVP for NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises.

“As the premier destination for lovers of African-American culture, BET Networks is committed to supporting independent filmmakers and engaging our viewers worldwide, ” said Maureen Guthman, BET Networks’ SVP of content strategy.

“Fat Camp” was produced by Fluency, a division of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises. Dawson, Blacker, and Valerie Stadler serve as executive producers; Tatiana Kelly, Jim Young, William B. Macomber, and Eleanor Nett produced.