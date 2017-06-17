Guillermo del Toro's “Book Of Life” getting a sequel

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Guillermo del Toro-produced animated musical The Book of Life is getting a sequel to celebrate the Day of the Dead once again, Digital Spy said.

Director Jorge R Gutierrez's original story of a childhood love triangle was a surprise smash, and even earned a prestigious Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Animated Feature Film.

The Book of Life put the weight of the world on the shoulders of the sensitive bullfighter Manolo (Diego Luna) and blustering warrior Joaquín (Channing Tatum), whose shared love for María (Zoe Saldana) enticed the gods to bet on their fate.

This charming love story was set against the spooky backdrop of the Day of the Dead, which director Gutierrez has hinted will once be the backbone of the sequel.

"The sequel grew from [Day of the Dead backdrop] and people asking what was gonna happen with the characters, what's gonna happen to the gods?" he told Variety.

"The sequel embraces all these things and, in a weird way, is a continuation of the story with everybody you love from the first movie."

Now that we know that The Book of Life 2 will specifically look back on all of Gutierrez's original characters, does that mean Channing Tatum, Diego Luna and Channing Tatum will return?

"My dream would be to get the band back together again," the filmmaker teased.

The original film's voice cast also included Ice Cube, Danny Trejo, Christina Applegate Cheech Marin and Guillermo del Toro's frequent collaborator Ron Perlman.