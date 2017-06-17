“Concussion” director to helm “Filthy Rich” bestseller adaptation

PanARMENIAN.Net - Peter Landesman has come aboard to write and direct the adaptation of James Patterson’s best-seller Filthy Rich for his James Patterson Entertainment shingle, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.

Filthy Rich is Patterson’s 2016 nonfiction true-crime best-seller about Jeffrey Epstein, the billionaire financier who employed underage girls as masseuses and was eventually convicted of prostitution with underage women. The project is being eyed as a limited series for TV. No network or studio is attached yet.

Landesman is best known as the writer-director of Concussion, the Will Smith film about Dr. Bennet Omalu and the NFL concussion scandal. He also wrote the screenplay for HBO’s The Immortal life of Henrietta Lacks. The Silent Man, his film about Mark Felt, the FBI official who was Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein’s infamous “Deep Throat” source in the Watergate investigation, is set to be released by Sony Pictures Classics in the fall. Landesman wrote and directed the film, which stars Liam Neeson as Felt. Landesman got his start as a journalist — his 2004 New York Times Magazine feature on sex trafficking won an Overseas Press award.

The adaptation follows Patterson’s moves into nonfiction. The author just announced a nonfiction book about Aaron Hernandez, the New England Patriots tight end who was convicted of murder and then committed suicide in prison. Patterson also has a true-crime TV series in development with Investigation Discovery.