EU proposes forbidding encryption backdoors
June 19, 2017 - 11:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The European Union might want it to be easier for police to obtain data, but that doesn't mean it'll be easy for officers to read that data. The European Parliament has proposed amended regulation that would not only require end-to-end encryption when available, but forbid backdoors that offer guaranteed access to law enforcement. EU residents need to know that the "confidentiality and safety" of their data is "guaranteed," according to the draft, and backdoors risk "weakening" that privacy, Engadget said.
The proposal has to be approved by Parliament and then reviewed by the EU Council, so there's still a chance that the rules will be softened if and when the amendments pass.
If they do clear, though, they could set up a conflict between the EU and countries that aren't so fond of encryption. The UK is undoubtedly the main concern, even after it leaves the EU. A ban on backdoors would make it difficult for the country to enforce the Investigatory Powers Act's requirement that companies remove "electronic protection" when possible. How would that be meaningful when virtually every tech company in Europe is encrypting data traffic? You're not likely to see UK-specific versions of apps that introduce security holes.
This would also thwart the efforts of some American politicians (such as Senators Richard Burr and Dianne Feinstein) to effectively ban airtight encryption.
While those proposals have largely stalled, they'd face an even tougher battle in Congress if it meant pitting American and European security policies against each other. Simply put, the EU could wind up dictating encryption strength well beyond its member states' borders.
Top stories
Facebook is using the day to salute the format, throwing what it calls a “GIF party,” and offering statistics on its existing GIF usage.
Toshiba said in a statement that it plans to book an additional provision for the year ended March for the lawsuit.
The Tesla CEO didn't expound on when these conversions would begin or how long they would take to complete.
You'll get perks like free games, including the Twitch-exclusive PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds clothing that arrives on June 9.
Partner news
Latest news
LG makes a G6 that doesn’t skimp on features The G6 was oddly fragmented between regions, with the US exclusively getting wireless charging at the expense of the quad DAC.
Giovanni, Alberto, Diego and Augusto Giacometti "a Casa" now open Located in the native valley of all the artists Giacometti, the museum houses a good number of works by Giovanni, Alberto, Diego and the cousin Augusto Giacometti.
"Vermeer and Masters of Genre Painting” at National Gallery of Ireland This major exhibit gives new insights into the relationships the artist maintained with other great painters of the Dutch Golden Age.
"Beyond Caravaggio" exhibit on view at Scottish National Gallery “Beyond Caravaggio” explores the extraordinary impact of his work across Europe, both during his lifetime and in the decades following his premature death.