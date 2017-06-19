Armenian government approves 2017-2022 sustainable development program
June 19, 2017 - 12:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The government on Monday, June 19 approved the program for Armenia's sustainable development for 2017-2022, which envisages large-scale reforms.
According to deputy prime minister Vache Gabrielyan, each of the sections contain problems discovered as a result of the government's research, as well as practical solutions for each of them.
The project, according to Gabrielyan, clearly states the priorities and the vision that the government has put forward in the fields of foreign policy and security.
The paper consists of four sections: public administration and legal system, foreign and defense policy, economic progress, and social sector.
The program will be submitted to the parliament this week. Armenia’s Tsarukyan bloc said earlier it may vote against the new government program if it fails to bring fundamental changes to the current situation.
