Turkey creating free trade zone with Nakhijevan

PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkey is creating a free trade zone with Nakhijevan, said Nihat Zeybekci, the Turkish Economy Minister, according to AzerNews.

Zeybekci, talking to the Milliyet newspaper, said that the necessary infrastructure has already been created in this regard.

“Representatives of the Turkish Ministry of Economy are already stationed in Nakhijevan," he added. “Trade with Nakhijevan will not differ from trade with Turkish cities. The operations will be implemented in the Turkish lira.”

Recently the two sides reached an agreement which envisages Turkey’s support to importing from Nakhijevan.

The agreement was discussed at a meeting of Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev with the Turkish delegation.

The Turkish side expressed a will to support the expansion of exports of Nakhijevan’s products to Turkey, noted systematic work with entrepreneurs and relevant authorities in this direction and informed of the interest of Turkish entrepreneurs in investing in Nakhijevan.

Nakhijevan Autonomous Republic, which is a landlocked exclave of Azerbaijan borders with three countries including Turkey, Iran and Armenia.