Lucida nabs “Kill Bill” action choreographer’s “Invisible Guard”
June 19, 2017 - 17:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Lucida Entertainment, the multifaceted film company headed by veteran producer Terence Chang, celebrated its first anniversary by boarding “The Invisible Guard”, The Hollywood Reporter reveals. The film is to be directed by Yuen Woo Ping, the celebrated action choreographer of “The Grandmaster” and “Kill Bill” and director of “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny.”
The film is to be a live action adaptation of one of the hottest animated properties in China, a Tang Dynasty-set martial arts action series which in two seasons has amassed more than 6.6 billion views across all of China’s major online video platforms. Chang is set as executive producer.
The project, unveiled on the margins of the Shanghai International Film Festival, adds to a five-film slate announced this time last year when the company launched. Three of the five are now in advanced stages of production, including “The Adventurers,” starring France’s Jean Reno, Hong Kong’s Andy Lau and Taiwan’s Shu Qi, and directed by Stephen Fung.
Chang, who for several years was the producing partner of John Woo and is responsible for movies including “Face/Off” and “Red Cliff,” launched the company with Xin Yang as CEO. As well as production, it is now involved in talent management, casting and production services.
Chang previously sought to build a talent and production model nearly a decade earlier when he, Michelle Yeoh and David Tang launched Stellar Entertainment. Talent under management at Lucida includes Huang Jingyu, Wang Chuanjun and Godfrey Gao (“The Mortal Instruments”).
“Terence had constructed a comprehensive business model and professional production service system, which helped Lucida to handle projects from development through post-production. In the future, with many more resources including animation, gaming and new media, Lucida hopes to incorporate new strategies to its business model,” Xin said. “Lucida is on its way to creating a Chinese film production company with Hollywood standards.”
Other projects now in post-production include “Love Is a Broadway Hit,” directed by Peter Lee and starring Wang Likun, Gao, Wang Chuanjun and Yuan Li, and “Snow Storm,” directed by Cui Siwei.
Top stories
One man involved in the attacks, Eyup Yıldırım, was detained in New Jersey and will go before a judge in Newark.
Erkam Yildirim was “the registered owner of at least one general cargo ship called the ‘City,’ through the family’s offshore company.
The House is set to discuss H.Res.354 on the afternoon of June 6 with a vote on the matter scheduled after 6:30pm EST.
The photograph, taken in 1992 during the Karabakh war, also features retired Lieutenant General and former MHP deputy Engin Alan.
Partner news
Latest news
Students start fundraiser for Armenian lecturer who escaped London fire Kassemdjian managed to escape his 17th floor flat with his girlfriend and elderly auntie before the fire engulfed the building.
Magna to manufacture BMW 5-series plug-in hybrids The BMW 530 plug-in hybrid will be manufactured beginning this summer at Magna's plant in Graz, Austria.
Boeing launches new version of 737 jet The new variant of the plane can carry up to 230 passengers and already has more than 240 orders from 10 customers.
John G. Avildsen, Oscar-winning helmer of “Rocky” dies at 81 Avildsen also directed Susan Sarandon and Peter Boyle in the ultimately violent drama “Joe” (1970).