UAE says Qatar sanctions could last for years
June 19, 2017 - 18:29 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The United Arab Emirates warned Qatar on Monday, June 19 that sanctions imposed by several of its neighbours could last for years unless Doha accepts demands which Arab powers plan to reveal in coming days, Reuters reports.
Qatar, which denies accusations by its neighbours that it funds terrorism and foments regional instability, held wargames with Turkish troops, showing off one of its few remaining strong alliances after two weeks of unprecedented isolation.
The Gulf diplomatic dispute has opened a rift between some of the main U.S. allies in the Middle East, after Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE and Bahrain cut off tiny-but-wealthy Qatar from trade, travel and diplomacy two weeks ago.
Tough remarks by UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash on Monday made clear that the countries seeking to isolate Qatar have no intention of backing down soon.
"Qatar will realise that this is a new state of affairs and isolation can last years," Gargash told a small group of reporters in Paris on Monday.
"If they want to be isolated because of their perverted view of what their political role is, then let them be isolated. They are still in a phase of denial and anger," he said, adding that a list of grievances for Qatar to address would be completed in the next days.
Qatar has relished support from Turkey during the dispute. Its state-funded pan-Arab news channel Al Jazeera showed footage of a column of armoured personnel carriers flying the Turkish flag inside the Tariq bin Ziyad military base in Doha.
It reported that additional Turkish troops had arrived in Qatar on Sunday for the exercises, although military sources in the region told Reuters the operation actually involved Turkish troops that were already present rather than new arrivals.
Top stories
One man involved in the attacks, Eyup Yıldırım, was detained in New Jersey and will go before a judge in Newark.
Erkam Yildirim was “the registered owner of at least one general cargo ship called the ‘City,’ through the family’s offshore company.
The House is set to discuss H.Res.354 on the afternoon of June 6 with a vote on the matter scheduled after 6:30pm EST.
The photograph, taken in 1992 during the Karabakh war, also features retired Lieutenant General and former MHP deputy Engin Alan.
Partner news
Latest news
Students start fundraiser for Armenian lecturer who escaped London fire Kassemdjian managed to escape his 17th floor flat with his girlfriend and elderly auntie before the fire engulfed the building.
Magna to manufacture BMW 5-series plug-in hybrids The BMW 530 plug-in hybrid will be manufactured beginning this summer at Magna's plant in Graz, Austria.
Lucida nabs “Kill Bill” action choreographer’s “Invisible Guard” The film is to be a live action adaptation of one of the hottest animated properties in China, a Tang Dynasty-set martial arts action series.
John G. Avildsen, Oscar-winning helmer of “Rocky” dies at 81 Avildsen also directed Susan Sarandon and Peter Boyle in the ultimately violent drama “Joe” (1970).