Apple Music brings $99 annual subscription plan
June 20, 2017 - 11:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Apple Music has a new subscription option for you to choose from, but you’ll have to dig a bit to find it. The music streaming service added a $99 annual subscription plan — a few months ago, according to Apple — to go along with the monthly, family, and student plan options, The Verge says.
The yearly option can be a nice $20 discount if you’re planning on keeping Apple Music for the next 12 months, but currently it’s not available if you’re trying to sign up for Apple Music.
If you are a current Apple Music subscriber, you can find it pretty easily by going to the Music app > For You > Account (top right) > View Apple ID > Subscriptions > Apple Music Membership and clicking on the $99 option.
Before now you could buy a $99 Apple Music gift card that gave you a year-long subscription to the service, but this is the first time you can choose the option directly in the app. Hopefully Apple will make the option available to new sign-ups sooner rather than later. More options are better for everyone.
