2000 people left Karabakh for Armenia after Azeri-initiated offensive: UNHCR
June 20, 2017 - 12:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - More than 2000 people have moved to Armenia as a result of escalation on the Nagorno Karabakh contact line in April 2016, UNHCR representative in the country Christoph Bierwirth has revealed.
Azerbaijan on April 2 last year launched a large-scale military offensive against Karabakh, which left hundreds dead on both sides. Top Armenian and Azerbaijani defense ministers reached an agreement on the cessation of hostilities on April 5 in Moscow.
According to him, women, children and the elderly accounted for the greater part of those displaced, while men generally remained in Karabakh “to protect their homes or to take part in operations.”
Many of those who have come to Armenia have found shelter with their relatives or friends, who basically belong to a lower class of society, the UN representative said, according to Panorama.am.
Bierwirth added the UN Commissioner was especially impressed with the Armenians’ support and hospitality.
Top stories
“The architectural part is almost ready, and only several issues remain to be tackled,” Tigran Chibukhchyan said.
The company will carry out flights from Armenia's second biggest city to the Russian capital every Friday starting from June 30.
The call-to-nominate comes one day after the 2017 Aurora Prize was presented to Dr. Tom Catena at a ceremony in Yerevan.
The publication explains the current economic reforms, investment opportunities, regulatory environment and changes taking place in Armenia.
Partner news
Latest news
Merkel reaches out to France's Macron on eurozone budget French President Emmanuel Macron has argued strongly for both, in order to reform the eurozone.
Subterranean home for 400 found in Beijing basement The trend comes amid a relentless climb in rental prices in Beijing, which was found to have the least affordable rental housing in the world last year.
French, Iraqi journalists killed in Mosul mine blast A total of 27 professional and non-professional journalists have now been killed in Iraq since the start of 2014, according to Reporters Without Borders.
Australia halts anti-IS air operations in Syria Australia has deployed about 780 military personnel as part of the U.S.-led coalition fighting so-called Islamic State (IS) in both Iraq and Syria.