2000 people left Karabakh for Armenia after Azeri-initiated offensive: UNHCR

PanARMENIAN.Net - More than 2000 people have moved to Armenia as a result of escalation on the Nagorno Karabakh contact line in April 2016, UNHCR representative in the country Christoph Bierwirth has revealed.

Azerbaijan on April 2 last year launched a large-scale military offensive against Karabakh, which left hundreds dead on both sides. Top Armenian and Azerbaijani defense ministers reached an agreement on the cessation of hostilities on April 5 in Moscow.

According to him, women, children and the elderly accounted for the greater part of those displaced, while men generally remained in Karabakh “to protect their homes or to take part in operations.”

Many of those who have come to Armenia have found shelter with their relatives or friends, who basically belong to a lower class of society, the UN representative said, according to Panorama.am.

Bierwirth added the UN Commissioner was especially impressed with the Armenians’ support and hospitality.