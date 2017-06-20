Netflix’s “Star Trek: Discovery” gets a launch date
June 20, 2017 - 13:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Star Trek: Discovery has finally been given a launch date, Digital Spy reports.
The upcoming TV series will be coming to Netflix in all territories outside of the US and Canada on Monday, September 25.
In the US, CBS will air the first episode on Sunday, September 24 before new episodes premiere on streaming platform CBS All Access.
Interestingly, the first season will be split into two halves. According to showrunners Aaron Harberts and Gretchen J. Berg, the decision to split the opening season in half was purely a practical one.
"You can't cut corners or have 95% of what's on screen be completely original and inspired and then have five percent something you bought at a store," Berg told Entertainment Weekly. "It has to be cohesive — and it is. I'm so proud of what's on screen, it's so beautiful and it's taking world-building to a whole new level."
The first eight episodes will run on Netflix from September 25 to November 6, with the second chapter to be shown from January 2018.
Star Trek: Discovery follows the voyages of Starfleet on their missions to discover new worlds and new lifeforms. The series will feature a new ship, new characters and new missions.
Australia halts anti-IS air operations in Syria Australia has deployed about 780 military personnel as part of the U.S.-led coalition fighting so-called Islamic State (IS) in both Iraq and Syria.